India's Agri, Processed Food Product Exports Jump 29.7% To $9.59 Billion in April-July 2022; Details Here

India’s total export of agricultural and processed food products jumped 29.75 per cent to $9.59 billion in April-July 2022, compared with $7.40 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to official data. For the full year 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket.

“Fresh fruits & vegetables registered four per cent growth, while processed fruits and vegetables recorded a significant growth of 51 per cent (April-July 2022) in comparison to corresponding months of the previous year. In April-July 2021, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $498 million that increased to $517 million in the corresponding months of the current fiscal. Exports of processed F&V jumped to USD 665 million in four months of the current fiscal from $441 million in the corresponding months of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry has said in a statement.

It added that processed food products like cereals and miscellaneous processed items also reported a growth of 37.75 per cent and 35.26 per cent, respectively, in comparison to the first four months of the previous year, according to the provisional data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S).

Advertisement

“Basmati rice exports witnessed a growth of 29.13 percent in the first four months of FY 2022-23 as its export increased from $1,214 million (April-July 2021) to $1,567 million (April-July 2022), while the export of non-Basmati rice registered a growth of 9.24 per cent in first four months of current fiscal. Non-basmati rice export increased to $2,086 million in the first four months of the current fiscal from $1,910 million in the corresponding months of the previous year," the ministry said.

It said that the the initiatives taken by the government have helped in achieving 40 per cent of the total export target for the year 2022-23 in the first four months of the current fiscal.

The export of meat, dairy & poultry products increased by 11.69 per cent and the export of other cereals recorded a growth of 22.26 per cent in four months of the current fiscal. The dairy products alone recorded a growth of 61.91 per cent as its export rose to $247 million in the first four months of the current fiscal from $153 million in the corresponding months of the previous year.

Other cereals’ export increased from $334 million in April-July 2021 to $408 million in April-July 2022 and the export of livestock products increased from $1,279 million in April-July 2021 to $1,428 million in April-July 2022.

Advertisement

As per the DGCI&S data, the country’s agricultural products exports had grown by 19.92 per cent during 2021-22 to touch $50.21 billion. The growth rate is significant as it is over and above the growth of 17.66 per cent at $41.87 billion achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates and container shortages, etc.

“Several initiatives have also been taken to promote products having registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organizing virtual Buyer Seller Meets on agricultural and food products with the United Arab Emirates and on GI products, including handicrafts with the USA," the ministry said.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here