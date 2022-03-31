India's Fiscal Deficit at Rs 13.16 Lakh Crore at Feb-end; 82% of Target

The country’s fiscal deficit stood at Rs 13.16 lakh crore, or 82.7 per cent of the budgeted target, at the end of February in the current financial year 2021-22, according to official data released on Thursday.

The fiscal deficit, or gap between the expenditure and revenue excluding borrowing, in the last financial year stood at 76 per cent of the Revised Estimate (RE) of 2020-21.

During April-February FY22, net tax receipts stood at Rs 14.81 lakh crore, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). The central government’s total receipts stood at Rs 18.27 lakh crore or 83.9 per of the RE of Budget 2021-22, compared with 88.2 per cent of the RE of 2020-21 in the corresponding period a year ago.

In absolute numbers, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 13,16,595 crore at the end of February 2022.

Advertisement

The government’s total expenditure was at Rs 31.43 lakh crore or 83.4 per cent of the current year’s RE. It was 81.7 per cent of RE in the corresponding period last financial year. The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.