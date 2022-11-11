India's Industrial Output Jumps 3.1% In September Vs 0.8% Fall In August: Official Data

IIP Growth In September: India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 3.1 per cent in September, supported by a double-digit increase in electricity generation. This is compared with a contraction of 0.8 per cent in the previous month and a growth of 4.4 per cent in September 2021.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the country’s industrial production during April-September 2022 jumped 7 per cent, compared with 23.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

India’s electricity sector output grew in double-digits at 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 187.4 on the IIP in September, mining saw a 4.6 per cent jump to 99.5, and manufacturing posted a 1.8 per cent rise to 134.3, according to the official data.

“For the month of September 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 133.5 The Indices of Industrial Production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of September 2022 stand at 99.5, 134.3 and 187.4 respectively. These quick estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP," according to an official statement.

As per use-based classification, the indices stand at 128.2 for primary goods, 102.9 for capital goods, 145.8 for intermediate goods and 155.8 for infrastructure/ construction goods for September 2022. Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 125.1 and 136.9 respectively for September 2022.

