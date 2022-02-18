Home » News » Business » IndiGo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal Resigns, Says Will Reduce Stake Over 5 Years

InterGlobe Aviation on Friday had announced that its non-executive and non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company, with immediate effect

Updated: February 18, 2022, 17:07 IST

InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of popular budget airlines IndiGo, on Friday had announced that its non-executive and non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company, with immediate effect. Gangwal wrote a letter to InterGlobe board members saying that he will be reducing his equity stake in the company over five years.

Gangwal wrote that he has been a shareholder of the popular budget airlines for more than 15 years. “It’s natural to somebody think about diversifying one’s holdings," he mentioned.

This decision will help the new investors to benefit from the potential future growth of in the share price of InterGlobe Aviation. “The reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from the some of the upside. Like any plan, future events may impact my current thinking," he further said.

first published: February 18, 2022, 16:49 IST