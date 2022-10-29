Infosys Interim Dividend For FY23: Akshata Murthy To Receive Rs 64.27 Crore; Details Here

IT major Infosys has declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for shareholders for 2022-23. Akshata Murthy, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will receive Rs 64.27 crore in dividend.

Akshata, who is daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, holds 1.07 per cent of the company’s total paid-up capital or 3,89,57,096 shares. As per the announced interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share, she would get a dividend of Rs 64,27,92,084 crore.

Infosys has declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.5 per share, payable on November 10, for investors on record as of October 28 . The Infosys board made the announcement on October 13.

Informing Indian stock market indices about the interim dividend record date, Infosys said, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (“Board") of Infosys Limited ( “Company") at its meeting declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50/- per equity share. Fixed October 28, 2022 as record date for interim dividend and November 10, 2022 as payout date."

Akshata has traded ex-dividend. Ex-dividend refers to a stock that trades without the value of the next dividend payment. A stock is ex-dividend if it trades on or after the ex-dividend date. If you buy a stock after it has gone ex-dividend, you will own the stock but will not get the next dividend payment for that stock. Instead, the payment will go to the person who sold you the stock.

Rishi Sunak and his family are the richest ever occupants of Number 10 Downing Street, largely due to the fortune the first lady Akshata Murty inherits from her billionaire father Narayana Murthy.

Akshata Murty is among one of the promoters of Infosys. She owned 3,89,57,096 shares or 0.93 per cent stake in the IT major as of September 30. At Tuesday’s close, these shares were valued at Rs 5,944 crore or $717 million at rupee-dollar exchange rate of 82.81. King Charles III, the British monarch, is believed to be worth $500-600 million.

Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,021 crore for the September 2022 quarter, a growth of 11.1 per cent as compared with Rs 5,421 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue jumped 23.4 per cent to Rs 36,538 crore, against Rs 29,602 crore in the September 2021 quarter. Sequentially, Infosys’ net profit jumped 12.3 per cent as compared with Rs 5,360 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its revenue rose 6 per cent during July-September 2022 as against Rs 34,470 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a BSE filing. In dollar terms, Infosys’ revenue jumped 13.9 per cent to $4,555 million in the September 2022 quarter, compared with $3,998 million a year ago.

