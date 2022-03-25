Infrastructure Would be a Big Investment in India, Says Piyush Goyal; Know More

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that infrastructure in India would be a big boost to its employment, adding that infrastructure investment was not important and we had to look at the bigger bouquet.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat is opening our doors to the whole world. Each one of government programmes is focused with the singular purpose to make India leverage its strength. No better endorsement of our collective efforts than our historic $400 billion goods exports," he said while addressing the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2022 in Mumbai.

“We will soon have the numbers on service exports and I promise that will be exciting. We have already reset the targets twice this year and we are close to touching $250 billion mark," he added. Free trade agreement with UAE took 88 days from start to finish, Goyal informed on the day.

Advertisement

Subsidies can be short-term to give a fillip to the economy and industry needs take it to the next level in the long term, he noted. Now it’s time for the service sector and manufacturing sector to race to the top and see who will cross the $1 trillion export mark first, the minister said.

The effort is that government helps to kickstart and then the private sector takes a cue to invest, he said.

“We have been repairing the entire narrative to make India a trusted partner globally. There was a lack of integrated thinking to prepare us for the long haul," Goyal added.

Speaking about the Jal Jeevan mission, Goyal said, “This is one of the most important initiatives that a nation could take up. A lot of initiatives that are business-focused have also been taken."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.