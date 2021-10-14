Inspiration And Nostalgia Have A New Address With CRED’s New Series ‘The Long Game’

By now, CRED is known for quirky advertisements featuring athletes ranging from Rahul Dravid to Neeraj Chopra. The member-only community has now launched a new series that goes further and beyond their advertisements with a new series called ‘The Long Game’.

The series will feature six cricketers who will open a CRED Box filled with mementos from their playing days with which they take viewers on a trip down memory lane. Needless to say, sportspeople reminiscing about their playing days is not just a refreshing perspective, it’s also inspiring to hear them talk about their successes and failures themselves.

The second episode of the series will see a return of Rahul Dravid with CRED after his unforgettable act at ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’. And if you thought Dravid was only going to remain ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda’ in the CRED ad, you’ve got another thing coming. The upcoming episode of The Long Game will feature Dravid talking about his career, ups and downs and inspire us in the way only he can.

Let’s see how The Long Game works. We learnt quite a few things about it from the first episode. Mohinder Amarnath, known fondly as ‘Jimmy’ by his playmates in the cricketing world, opens a box filled with memorabilia from his playing days as he takes viewers back in time to explain their significance.

We learn that red is Jimmy’s favourite colour and before packing his kit he would pack a red kerchief first. We learn about the sweetest love story that occurs when he misses his scheduled bus in the UK but ends up finding his life partner in the bargain.

Similarly, in the second episode, Dravid, fondly called ‘Jammy’ by his teammates, reminisces about his cricketing days where his bat did most of the talking; he shares a variety of memories big and small, from the first time he was mentioned in the newspapers, albeit as ‘Rahul David’, to his journey of becoming ‘The Wall’ of Indian cricket. Watch as he shares his disappointment at losing to the West Indies team in 1997 in Barbados to getting the monkey off his back after scoring a long-awaited century at Lord’s against England in 2011.

From Jimmy to Jammy, CRED’s new series is already a winner in our books. We can’t wait to find out who appears next on the series to inspire us with their story. Subscribe to CRED’s YouTube channel to stay abreast of the series here.

Watch the first episode of The Long Game featuring Mohinder Amarnath here.

