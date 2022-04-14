Is 14 April a Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days Straight from Today; See List

Bank Holidays in April 2022: Starting from Thursday, April 14, Thursday, banks across all public and private sectors in most parts of India will be closed for four straight days till April 17, Sunday. This will be on account of various festivals like Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday and Bohag Bihu, while one bank holiday is due to a Sunday. This has come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Out of the 15 bank holidays this month, four bank holidays are starting from today. Banks will remain closed all over India across branches, except Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti/ Mahavir Jayanti/ Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/ Tamil New Year’s Day/ Cheiraoba/ Biju Festival/ Bohag Bihu. Similarly, there is a bank holiday on April 15, Friday in all over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar on the occasion of Good Friday/ Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/ Himachal Day/ Vishu/ Bohag Bihu. For 16th April 2022 bank holiday will be observed in Assam due to Bohag Bihu, and on Sunday there will be a leave for all banks across India. Therefore, it must be noted that bank holidays come into effect according to the regional occasions, apart from national holidays and weekend leaves.

Bank holidays come into effect according to a list prepared by the RBI every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. As per the list, different branches remain closed on different occasions, depending upon the festival in the area. Other than this, there are bank holidays nationally on national holidays, whereby all branches across private and public sectors remain closed. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays This Week in April 2022 (Starting From April 12 onwards)

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/ Mahavir Jayanti/ Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/ Tamil New Year’s Day/ Cheiraoba/ Biju Festival/ Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/ Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/ Himachal Day/ Vishu/ Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

Apart from this, there is a weekend leave

List of Weekend Bank Holidays This Week

April 17: Sunday

So, if you have any bank related work, you must check with your nearest branch to get an idea about bank holidays in your area, as bank holidays vary from state to state depending on the occasion there. This will save time and will ensure that you can carry out any work seamlessly and without any hassle.

