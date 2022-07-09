Is July 9 a Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Shut for 12 Out of 22 Remaining Days in July

Bank Holidays in July 2022: There are up to 14 bank holidays in July 2022, out of which two have been used up last week on the occasion of Rath Yatra, and due to a weekend leave. Lenders across all public and private sectors in India will see a new set of bank holidays as the month of July has already started. With 14 bank holidays in July 2022, the Reserve Bank of India has already prepared the list of the leaves. The bank holidays have started coming into effect as per the RBI list.

The 14 bank holidays in July include weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The schedule except those for the weekends would be different across various cities in the country, RBI’s holiday calendar shows.

It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. As per the calendar, there are eight regional holidays and seven weekend bank holidays However, Bakrid which is a regional holiday for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, falls on July 9. This is also the second Saturday of the month when all banks are closed. Therefore, the bank holiday on July 9 is clashing, which means there are 14 bank holidays in July. For this reason, July 9 can be called a bank holiday.

The Reserve Bank fixes the bank holidays each year under three categories, including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Among these, the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays. However, bank holidays are not uniform across the country under this act.

There are 12 bank holidays still left for the month of July. Check them out below.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in July 2022 (Starting From July 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

