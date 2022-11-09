Is There A Shortage of Amul Butter In Delhi, UP, Punjab, Other Parts? Customers, Shopkeepers Complain

Amul Butter is facing a shortage in the market with customers and shopkeepers in various parts of the country, including Delhi, Ahmedabad and Punjab, complaining about the same. The Amul Butter is also not available on grocery apps as well. The shortage is also leading to fake Amul butter doing rounds in the market.

Ahsaan, 28, a shopkeeper at Brahmpuri in Delhi, said, “There is no Amul Butter in the market for the past 25-20 days and the distributors are citing ‘supply shortage’ for its non-availability. It’s affecting our overall sales also as we now have to return the significant number of customers who want to buy Amul Butter."

He added that Amul milk is as usual available and there is no impact on its supply. However, he said there a bit of a supply hit in Amul Cream and Ghee.

An email query from News18.com sent to Amul did not elicit any immediate response.

However, a company official, requesting anonymity, told News18.com that there is an issue with the Amul Butter supply currently due to the high demand during Diwali. He said it will improve within a few days.

On social media also, users are complaining about the shortage and fake products being circulated in the market. Some are complaining about the shortage of Amul Cream as well. People from Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir, Ahmedabad, Punjab and various parts of Uttar Pradesh, among others, are reporting the shortage.

The Amul Butter is also not available on apps like Milkbasket, BigBasket and Flipkart grocery on various locations. There is no listing of Amul Butter on Blinkit in Gurugram.

Keshav Chaudhary from Punjab wrote on Twitter, “Why is amul butter in short in batala city of gurdaspur or it is everywhere."

A Twitter user from Ahmedabad, @peeleraja, said, “No butter anywhere in Ahmedabad. Dairies including Amul are not producing enough. Shopkeepers saying shortage could last a week."

Another user Karan Mehta wrote, “No Amul butter or Amul ghee at my local Kirana too in Bombay since the last two weeks. Asking us to use Dynamix. I don’t remember the last time there was a shortage of Amul products. i remember a huge butter shortage (Bombay) in 1990."

Noor Ul Islam Khan, a Delhi resident, said, “@Amul_Coop good morning AMUL …we are facing very short age in AMUL CREAM and AMUL BUTTER IN jamia nagar New Delhi.. can you please clarify on this matter..what’s reason….?"

Various parts of Uttar Pradesh have been complaining about the shortage. Raj Singh, a Twitter user from Prayagraj, UP, said, “@Amul_Coop Please provide detail of your concerned person dealing with the issues of retailers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The distributor is blackmailing showing shortage of butter, they want retailers to purchase other products which they are unable to sell."

Ankit Nandan Varshne, a resident of Ghaziabad (UP), on Twitter said, “@Amul_Coop @amulcares there is huge shortage of Amul butter in Ghaziabad. Please look into it."

Rehan Riaz, a Twitter user from Rampur, UP, wrote, “@Amul_Coop facing shortage of amul butter since past 15 days in Rampur Uttar Pradesh. Experienced the same shortage of amul ice cream in Lucknow during Summers."

Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Bareilli (UP), said on twitter, “@Paramskylerr @Amul_IndiaLover @Amul_Coop @amulcares. Hello team, I am Paramjeet singh from Bareilly UP… here iz shortage of amul butter. If any1 have it the storage they can give higher rate .. I request you please fulfill their need to continue and enjoy the taste of India."

A user also complained about the poor quality of the butter, “@Amul_Coop Poor quality of butter ven though under warranty is smelling shit.. nothing happened and no resolution yet. ‘Dear Customer, we apologize for the delay, our representative will contact you shortly and attend the complaint number 2206036 - Team Amul’ #boycottamul."

The shortage is leading to the fake products entering the market.

