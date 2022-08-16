Is Today a Bank Holiday? Banks to be Shut in these Cities on August 16; Check Here

Bank Holidays in August 2022: There is a bank holiday today on August 16, Tuesday, at different parts of Maharashtra. This is due to Parsi New Year, which falls on the day. This is part of the 18 bank holidays in August, most of which have been used up till now. Banks across Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed on August 16, Tuesday owing to Parsi New Year. In case you are planning to visit a bank for some financial work, you must check the list of bank holidays provided by the Reserve Bank of India. As per the list, there is a bank holiday on August 16.

It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. The RBI prepares a list of holidays every year, according to which they come into effect. The banking regulator has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2022 as per the RBI List (Starting From August 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Patriot’s Day, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in August this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

