Is Today a Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Out of 13 Remaining Days This Month

Bank Holidays in September: We have already gone past the middle of the current month, but there are a few bank holidays in September still left. Amid the onset of the festive season, there were as many as 13 bank holidays in September, out of which eight have already been used up. We are left with five more bank holidays this month for the remaining 13 days, after which the festive season will begin in full swing.

It must be noted that bank holidays differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Out of the 13 bank holidays in September, six are weekend leaves, with three of them being used up already during the first two weeks of the month. There are eight regional holidays whereby lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to occasions in that particular areas. While on adding up the two, we will see there are 14 bank holidays, it should be noted that one of them was on September 10 — the second Saturday of the month. Therefore, this holiday is clashing, making it 13 bank holidays in September. Banks were closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on September 10 due to Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

Bank holidays are given according to a holiday list prepared by the Reserve Bank. The RBI prepares a list of holidays every year, according to which they come into effect. The banking regulator has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2022 as per the RBI List (Starting From September 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

September 1 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

September 6 (Tuesday): Karma Puja – Ranchi

September 7 (Wednesday): First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8 (Thursday): Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9 (Friday): Indrajatra – Gangtok

September 10 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21 (Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 6 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Patriot’s Day, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves in September 2022

September 4: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 18: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Weekly off (Sunday)

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in September this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

