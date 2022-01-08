Is Today Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Closed for 5 Days Next Week; Check Full List

>Bank Holidays Next Week: The month of January as brought in a number of holidays for bank employees across the nation, in both private and public sectors. For instance, all public and private sector banks are closed on Saturday, January 8, as it is the second Saturday of the month. Next week, lenders will close their doors for customers for as many as five days. This comes as per the provision of the RBI list of holidays prepared for all banks. The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The holidays have been prepared according to this list.

As per the RBI list, there are up to nine state wise holidays in January 2022, which has already begun. This includes the first day of January, where banks will remain closed in some states. The remaining seven holidays are the weekend leaves when banks are closed nationally. So, if you have any bank related work, you should check with your nearest branch first regarding the bank holidays in January so that you can carry out your work seamlessly. On that note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these bank holidays are largely state-wise. This means that they are not usually uniform in nature.

Advertisement

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 16 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

Advertisement

There are no national holidays this month, but most of the banks will remain closed on January 26, on the account of Republic Day. Having said that, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed during the month of January, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

>Here is the full list of bank holidays for next week, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from January 9 onwards)

Advertisement

>List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

>January 11: Missionary Day - Aizawl

>January 12: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda - Kolkata

>January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal - Ahmedabad and Chennai

>January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

>January 9: Sunday

Advertisement

Banks will be closed on January 15, Saturday, in a few states even though it is the third Saturday of the month. This is because there is a statewise holiday on the day. To get a list for your area, it is advisable for you to visit your nearest bank and ask about the holidays so you do not have a problem while executing your work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.