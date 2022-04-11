Is Today Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Shut for 8 Out of 21 Remaining Days in April

Bank Holidays in April 2022: The month of April has as many as 15 holidays for banks across all private and public sectors. However, as the month progressed, some of the bank holidays got used up, but many are still left for the remaining days of the month. April 1 was a bank holiday because of the yearly closing of bank account of banks as notified by the Reserve Bank of India, which is enjoyed by bank employees every year. With seven bank holidays in April being used up, banks will remain closed for eight more days out of the 21 remaining days this month.

There are four consecutive bank holidays this week, starting Thursday with Ambedkar Jayanti. Banks in some parts of India will remain closed on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu and a weekend leave. Hyderabad is witnessing most number of bank holidays this month at nine, while there are only five of them in Shimla on the contrary.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, prepares a list of bank holidays every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. According to that list, there are 15 bank holidays this month on account of different festivals for different regions.

As per the Reserve Bank list, there are nine holidays due to this in April, while the remaining are the weekend leaves. However, it must also be noted that some holidays are not uniform in the country and come into effect as per the different occasions in different states. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

To avoid any kind of confusion, bank customers should therefore check with their nearest branch regarding the bank holidays in their respective state before planning any work.

Advertisement

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2022 (Starting From April 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account — All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla.

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir

April 4: Sarhul — Jharkhand

Advertisement

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Telangana

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir

List of Weekend Leaves

April 3: Sunday

April 9: Second Saturday

April 10: Sunday

Advertisement

April 17: Sunday

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.