IT Giant Tech Mahindra To Add 20,000 People in 5 Years, Says CEO

While tech biggies across the globe are laying off people and have indefinitely put recruitment drives on halt, it doesn’t appear to be the case with Indian companies. Tech Mahindra, one of the Indian tech giants, is working on a plan to recruit 20,000 people in the next 5 years. Talking to Business Today, CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, has indicated a positive scenario as far as the company’s plan for the recruitment drive goes.

“Around 20,000 new people will be recruited in the next 5 years. Our workforce is 1,64,000 at present, and we aim for 1,84,000 people in twelve months from now," Gurnani said to Business Today.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

In the September quarter, Tech Manindra employed 5,877 workers, compared to 6,862 in the June quarter, according to the quarterly statistics released on Tuesday. There are 1,63,912 people employed by the business as a whole. It is important to note that the corporation also had a decrease in employment losses, from 22 per cent in the prior quarter to 20 per cent in Q2FY23. Attrition has also decreased year over year.

“At 164,000, we feel that we must manage the staff well to develop the future," Gurnani said on the earnings call. “The future, skill development, and a global delivery model will be our main areas of focus as we design our personnel plan."

The IT services company stated during the results call that they had hired roughly 10,000 new employees during the previous fiscal year and that they also planned to hire as many during the current fiscal year. In the latest quarterly earnings, Tech Mahindra’s consolidated net profit decreased 4% year over year to Rs 1,285 crore.

Advertisement

Last month, the IT giant signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government to hire 3000 IT employees from the state in the coming 5 years.

Read all the Latest Business News here