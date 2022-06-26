IT Sector Work From Home: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech Continue With Hybrid Model; Paytm Allows WFH

Even as the coronavirus cases are witnessing an uptick in the country, about two-thirds of IT sector employees continue to work from home. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has announced that his digital payments platform will allow employees in tech, business and product roles to work from home or any location of their choice. Major IT firms, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Tech, are continuing with their hybrid plan of working.

According to the latest data from the health ministry, India witnessed a single-day rise of 11,739 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, including 25 fatalities, which pushed the country’s tally of cases to 4,33,89,973, death toll to 5,24,999. Active Covid cases have risen to 92,576 from 91,779. India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours; active cases rose to 92,576.

“We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles," Sharma said in a tweet on Thursday.

A survey, conducted by CIEL HR conducted for Economic Times, found that about 50 per cent of IT companies are unable to call employees back to the office despite making efforts towards that. The survey, which was conducted across 40 companies that collectively employ over nine lakh workers, said 30 per cent companies are still allowing employees to work from home.

TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech’s Plans

TCS has already announced its plan to implement the hybrid model of working — mixture of both working from office and work from home. It recently explained 3Es (Enable, Embrace and Empower) of its hybrid model in a letter to the employees. For now, the company is largely working remotely. In the letter, TCS told its employees that in the work from home, environmental distractions are too many including house chores, child schooling and pet care, among others. With no clear separation or boundary between work and home, it is highly possible to get onto an “always online" mode.

Infosys has a three-phased plan on work from home. In the first phase, the company is encouraging employees who are in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or are in the upcountry town close to the DCs to come to the office twice a week.

In the second phase, its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said the company will encourage people who are outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to their base development centres. “In the long term, we are looking a the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations," Roy added.

Meanwhile, Tech major HCL Technologies’ spokesperson has said that one of the company’s top priorities is the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model."

