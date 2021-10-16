ITR Filing, Covid Vaccine, PAN Card and PPF: List of Services Available At Post Offices

People, who want to apply for PAN or make a Covid-19 vaccination appointment can now do so at their nearest post office centre. All details related to the facilities are available on its official website. India Post has also started the facility of filing income tax returns at its various common service centres across the country. India Post has included various other third-party services to offer convenience to the common public. This is especially beneficial for less literate sections of society and people who are not well versed with Internet technology.

In July this year, the India Post had announced on Twitter that people could go to their CSC counter at their nearest post office for filing ITR.

“Now, no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter," India Post tweeted.

India Post is offering several other services through its common service centres

Besides ITR, you can access the single-point window at India Post’s CSC to apply for

voter ID card and passport.

India Post is also offering people to avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and even top up FASTag.

One can also use the common service centres to pay utility bills, and also for getting Jeevan Pramaan Certificate.

CSC services, however, are currently available at selected post offices. India Post-Common Service Centres were started as a merger of post offices and common service centres for the delivery of various citizen-centric services. It is a part of CSC e-Governance Services India Limited under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Through the India Post-CSC, more than 100 services including government to citizen schemes (G2C) and business to citizens (B2C) are provided. Under G2C, there are schemes like Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors’ Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PMSVANIDHI), Pradhan Manthri Jan Arogya Yojana (also known as Ayushman Bharat) and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-LVM).

Under the business to citizens (B2C) services, one can pay their electricity, water and gas bills at selected post offices. Renewal of premiums for life insurance and vehicle insurance can also be done at the CSC. More third party services such as paying EMIs or ticket booking for flight, train and bus are available.

