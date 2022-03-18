Jet Airways to Fly Again, Assures Karlock Jalan Consortium; Seeks Two Months To Do So

The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has assured that it is committed to reviving Jet Airways again, and is working towards giving its customers in India and abroad safe and quality services. Jet Airways on Thursday also said that it is working closely with authorities to get its “air operator certificate" re-validated.

According to a company statement, the restart activities are “progressing well". As per the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in June last year, Jet Airways has to obtain its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation by March 22 this year. The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has urged the tribunal to extend this deadline by two months.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the ‘Air Operator Certificate’ of Jet Airways will be re-validated," the statement said.

“The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter."

As per the statement, restarting an airline is a complex exercise that “must be done meticulously", in coordination with the regulatory authorities. “Restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the Regulatory Authorities and we are well underway with the process," it said.

“We are well underway with the process. The timeline reflects the typical duration of an AOC process however we fully expect to have the proving flight and AOC well in advance of the filed timelines."

Besides, the statement said that extension of timeline has “nothing to do where aircraft is registered and deregistered or the cost of leasing".

“Further, there is no regulatory requirement of taking an aircraft outside India for the purposes of re-registration.

“We are working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways fleet over the next three to five years."

The consortium had in December last year said it wants to infuse funds in the airline to fast track its revival process.

“The consortium wants to commence payments to all stakeholders including ex-employees, workmen, ticket claimants and lenders of Jet Airways as per the plan approved by the NCLT in June 2021," the consortium had said in a statement.

“We are aiming to start domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a ‘Full-Service Carrier’ and look forward to creating history with Jet Airways revival," Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the consortium and proposed Promoter and Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways had said in the statement.

On slots at key airports, the consortium had clarified that it is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators and is confident to get the initial slots required to commence operations.

