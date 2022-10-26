Jobs of Byju's 170 Employees In Kerala At Stake; Staff Meet State Labour Minister For Help

A number of employees from edtech company Byju’s have met Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty and alleged that the startup is asking staff to resign as the company looks to discontinue operations in Thiruvananthapuram. Over 170 employees are working at the Thiruvananthapuram office.

“At techno park, Thiruvananthapuram Employees of Byju’s app came and met me with the office bearers of IT employees welfare organisation Echo of Technopark. Employees have many complaints including job losses. The labor department will conduct a serious inspection in this matter," V Sivankutty said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

TechnoparkToday, a community digital media platform for IT professionals, in a LinkedIn post has said Byju’s, which has an office in the Carnival building of Technopark, is planning to exit Kerala’s capital.

It said, “Byju’s Think & Learn Private Limited working in Carnival building, Technopark is planning to stop its operations from Trivandrum without any prior notice to employees. More than 170 employees are working in their centre at Technopark. The company management is enforcing employees for forceful resignation."

TechnoparkToday added that Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of techies took up the issue, and requested Labour Minister V Sivankutty to intervene and help the employees to come to an amicable and dignified settlement with the organisation and a revised exit policy with at least the following compensatory benefits — Payment of the salary for October 2022 on the November 1, 2022; one-time settlement of salary for the upcoming three months, from November 2022 to January 31, 2023; all earned leaves’ encashment; and full settlement of variable pay (as applicable to each employee).

“Honorable minister V Sivankutty assured that Labour Dept. will intervene into the same. Byju’s App employees and Prathidhwani representatives were present during the discussion with the minister," the TechnoparkToday post said.

Recently, Byju’s, the world’s most-valued edtech startup, said it will lay off about 2,500 employees across departments to cut costs amid mounting losses. “To avoid redundancies and duplication of roles, and by leveraging technology better, around five percent of BYJU’S 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner," said the company in a statement.

Byju’s booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 19 times more than the preceding fiscal, as the nation’s most valuable startup on Thursday released audited financial statements after months of delay.

The losses in 2020-21 fiscal widened from Rs 231.69 crore in 2019-20. Revenues during FY21 dropped to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,511 crore in FY20. But in the following fiscal, ending March 31, 2022, the company said revenue soared four-fold to Rs 10,000 crore but it did not reveal profit or loss numbers for that year.

