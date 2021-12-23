Lending Platform mPokket to Recruit Over 1,500 Employees Next Year

Lending platform mPokket on Thursday announced that it will onboard over 1,500 employees in the coming year 2022 across several verticals. The Kolkata-based instant loan app company has plans to launch a new programme, for which the hiring process will be initiated for Tier 2 college students, the company said in a statement.

Between April 2021 and December 2021 (YTD), mPokket hired over 500 new employees across all functions, leading to a total workforce of more than 1,400 employees, it said in a press statement.

“As the company scales further, the new hires will support mPokket’s mission of making young India financially independent. Over 80 per cent of the new recruits would be for operations, with the remaining in corporate functions. It would be largely divided into Tech, Product, Data Analytics, HR, Finance, and Marketing," said mPokket.

Advertisement

The company said that its flagship Tech Rangers program, where the company will focus on students from Tier 2 colleges, would admit 20 out of the total of 70 engineering hires. mPokket’s tech team comprises PHP developers, Python developers, Quality engineers, and DevOps engineers among others.

“The Company is on the lookout for bright minds with similar values and passions to make decisions that will further the company’s mission. Hiring people who can lead and drive the organization forward has always been our top priority. The new hiring would bring in a tighter focus on mPokket’s principle of being customer oriented. The company is working towards fostering a winning ethos of purpose-driven initiatives," said Sukhpreet Singh, HR head of mPokket.

The upcoming hiring will allow talented professionals from various domains to apply to one of India’s fastest-growing fintech startups, said the company. “At mPokket, we encourage a positive and people-oriented work culture at all levels. Our new hires can look forward to a collaborative and challenging work environment", said Gaurav Jalan, founder and CEO of mPokket.

Advertisement

Based in Kolkata, mPokket also has offices across prominent cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad. Recent hires include Vikram Singh as product head, previously an Associate Director at Myntra, Maninder Singh Grewal was appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Data and Analytics Officer, and Sukhpreet Singh, as the new Head of Human Resources. Singh has previously worked with Lenskart.

With users across 19,000 pincodes in the country, mPokket has clocked ₹ Rs 1200 crore in disbursals in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The app has seen over 10 million downloads till date, the company said in its press release.

Advertisement

Columbia Business School alumnus Gaurav Jalan founded mPokkket in 2016 and now caters to more than 1.5 million borrowers. The instant loan app provides loans to eligible college students and young working professionals.

Borrowers can avail loans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000. After an initial KYC process, the approved amount is instantly credited to their bank account within minutes. mPokket’s business model is similar to credit card lending but focuses on individuals that are ineligible to borrow from traditional lenders yet need loans to meet urgent needs, said the company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.