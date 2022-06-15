Levi Strauss Appoints Zivame Ex-CEO Amisha Jain as MD of South Asia-Middle East and Africa

Apparel brand Levi Strauss & Co. has appointed Amisha Jain as its senior vice president and managing director for South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA). Amisha Jain previously served as the chief executive of lingerie brand Zivame. She takes over from Sanjeev Mohanty who moved to his current role of the senior vice president and managing director for the US and Canada market last year.

During her stint at Zivame, Amisha lead the scale-up of the company’s business nine times in three years before it was acquired by the Reliance Group in 2020.

Amisha Jain will lead Levi’s operation in the SAMEA region with a focus on driving expansion and growth in the region while contributing to the company’s success in Asia and around the globe, said a statement announcing her appointment.

Advertisement

An MBA holder from INSEAD, Amisha also has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. She began her career as an engineer with Motorola and has held key roles across multiple functions including sales, operations and strategy at organizations like McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group.

RELATED NEWS Levi Strauss Birth Anniversary: 8 Lesser Known Facts About the Pioneer of Jeans

Commenting on the appointment, Levi Strauss & Co.’s executive vice president Seth Ellison said, “We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company. Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth."

Amisha said that she was excited to take up the role and take the brand to a greater height of success while working in the team. “I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region," she said.

With net revenue of $ 5.8 billion in 2021, Levi Strauss & Co. today has a foothold in more than 110 countries through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, and online sites. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the iconic brands such as Levi’s and Dockers.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.