Life Certificate Can be Submitted via Video Call: SBI launches New Facility, Know More

The period to submit life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra for pensioners below the age of 80 has begun this month. A life certificate is required by pensioners across the country to prove that they are still alive to continue to receive their pension without any problems. The last date to submit life certificates this year is on November 30. While the window to submit their proof of being alive had already opened for pensioners above 80 on October 1. This will close for both the categories on November 30 this year, following which pensioners who do not submit this essential document may not be able to receive their monthly allowance. SBI pension Seva has come up with a video call facility whereby life certificates can be submitted.

The senior citizens traditionally are required to present themselves physically in front of pension disbursal authorities to submit their Jeevan Pramaan. To facilitate the process of submission, many new ways have been launched by banks, pension disbursal authorities or PDAs and the government. Through these prescribed ways, pensioners do not have to be physically present at the PDAs but still can submit this essential document.

In this regard, the State Bank of India (SBI) has on Monday launched the Video Life Certificate service via which pensioners can generate this document at the comfort at their homes though video calls. “Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," the bank said in a tweet.

In a press statement, the bank said that with this facility, customers can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience. This way, they can complete the process of submitting the life certificate without having to visit the bank branch.

>Who is Eligible For the SBI Video Call Life Certificate Service?

You first have to be a pensioner with an SBI account. According to the bank’s website, the facility is available if you are a pensioner having your pension account with the SBI, your mobile number is registered with Aadhar, your Aadhar number is present in your pension application. Additionally, you also need to have your PAN number present in your pension application. Also, you have to submit the life certificate for the current year, that is, 2021.

>How to Use Video Call Life Certificate Service of State Bank of India?

For this, you first have to visit the website www.pensionseva.sbi. From their, you need to select the Video LC to start the video life certificate submission process. After this, you need to enter your SBI pension account number and then submit the Captcha to verify. If you are eligible, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number linked with Aadhar. Click on the ‘Submit’ option when you enter the OTP. Following this, click on the ‘Start Journey’ option after agreeing to terms and conditions.

By this time, you need to keep your PAN card ready, and then click on the ‘I Am Ready’ button. You will be able to interact with the SBI official as soon as he or she is available after you grant permission for starting the video call. You can also schedule the video call as per your convenience. You need to read out the 4-digit verification number displayed on the screen to the SBI agent during the video call, after which he or she will capture your photo with your PAN card. This will complete your video call life certificate submission process.

