Life Certificate for Pensioners: Step-by-Step Guide to Generate Jeevan Pramaan Online

Life certificate acts as an essential document for pensioners across the country to keep receiving their monthly allowance without any hassle or breaks. The pensioners get their due money from Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) like the banks, the post offices, and others. For this to continue, they must submit the life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra to these agencies by November every year as a proof that they are still alive. This year too, pensioners must submit their Jeevan Pramaan to the PDAs by November 30 for the same purpose. They can also deliver the document suing the formats prescribed by the central government.

To facilitate the submission process of pensioners’ Jeevan Pramaan Patra, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has come up with an official memorandum dated September 20, 2021, following which one can know about the various ways to submit this essential document.

Pensioners, however, do not have to be essentially present to generate their life certificates from the pension disbursal authorities. Jeevan Pramaan Patra can also be generated online, as per government rules. Senior citizens can generate their digital life certificates using a software application. For this, a secure Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication System is also required. Pensioners, as well as pension disbursing authorities, can access the digital life certificates any time as and when required by them. The digital life certificate is stored online.

This system is particularly helpful in the Covid-19 pandemic situation since older people are more prone to the disease. It is also helpful for all those senior citizens who are unable to go out a lot and want to have their work done at the comfort of their own homes. Read on to find out a step by step guide to generate and access an online Jeevan Pramaan Patra or a digital life certificate.

>Pre requisites to generate Jeevan Pramaan Patra online

There are some pre requisites that pensioners must have to generate their digital life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra. One is that that the pensioner must have a valid Aadhar number. Secondly, the pensioner who wants to generate the online certificate must have a working mobile number. Before getting started, the user must also register himself or herself with the governemt’s Jeevan Pramaan portal.

>Steps to register on Jeevan Pramaan app

For this, a pensioner must download the government’s Jeevan Pramaan app first. From here, he or she should find an option to register as new user. This option should be clicked to continue the process.

After this, the pensioner must submit his or her Aadhaar number, bank account number, and name, mobile number, pension payment order (PPO). Once all this is done, the user should find an option which prompts the app to send an OTP. He or she should then click on that option. The OTP will come on the registered mobile number. Once the code is received, the pensioner should then copy the number and enter it. This should be authenticated by using Aadhar. Now, the user must click on the submit option, after the validation of which, a Pramaan ID will be generated.

>Steps to generate life certificate online

Once the Pramaan ID is created, the pensioner can log in to the app by using it and another OTP. Thereafter, he or she can click on the ‘Generate Jeevan Pramaan’ option and enter Aadhaar and mobile numbers. Now, the user should click on the Generate OTP option and enter it. After this, he or she should enter the PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency. Using Aadhar data, authenticate the user’s fingerprint and iris by scanning them.

Once all this is done, Jeevan Pramaan will be displayed on the window and the user will receive a confirmation message on the registered mobile number.

