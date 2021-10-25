Life Certificate Submission Last Date Nears: How to Submit it without Visiting Banks

Government pensioners require to submit their life certificates annually to continue receiving their pension without any breaks. The last date to submit life certificates this year is on November 30. While the window to submit their proof of being alive has already opened for pensioners above 80 on October 1, the same will open for those below 80 on November 1.

Life certificates, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that he or she is still alive. This certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, for example the bank or the post office. The production of the life certificates ensures that the pensioner’s workplace does not continue payments after his or her death.

To facilitate the submission process of pensioners’ Jeevan Pramaan Patra, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has come up with an official memorandum dated September 20, 2021, following which one can know about the various ways to submit this essential document.

Generally, the pensioner who wants to submit his or her life certificate has to be present in person before the distributing agency to issue the document. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation that emerged in 2020, the Centre has come up with digital life certificates (DLC) to avoid Covid risks, which is considered enough proof for pension disbursal.

There are other ways, too, through which one can submit their life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra without being physically present before the disbursing agencies. Read on to find out what they are.

>Online submission of life certificate via Jeevan Pramaan Portal

Life certificates can be submitted digitally via the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. One has to first download the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application in order to get themselves registered for the process. Here, the applicant has to submit their Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account number, bank name and mobile number. This portal uses the Aadhar platform for biometric authentication and the applicant has to submit their fingerprint for identification. After a successful authentication, the Jeevan Pramaan portal will send an SMS to the registered mobile number, which carries the life certificate ID. After that, the life certificate can be accessed by providing the ID.

>Submission of life certificate through Doorstep Banking Alliance

Life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra can be also submitted by doorstep banking (DSB), which is an alliance between 12 public sector banks. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and others are part of this alliance.

To avail this service, one has to download the Doorstep Banking App on their mobile phone from Google Playstore, or visit the website https://doorstepbanks.com/. Thereafter, the pensioner has to enter their bank and place their request to avail doorstep banking service for submission of life certificate. After this is done, the person has to enter their pension account number, verify it and pay nominal charges for the service. Once this is done, the pensioner will receive an SMS mentioning the name of the bank agent who will visit to complete the submission process. Once the agent comes at the person’s home, further processes can be completed.

>Submission of life certificate via postman at home

To facilitate ease of procedure, the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology came up with Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman in November last year. In this process, the pensioner has to submit the Postinfo App. It is a chargeable service and is available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in different bank.

