Life Certificate Submission Last Date: Submit Jeevan Pramaan Without Visiting Banks

>Pension Life Certificate Submission: All government pensioners have to submit their life certificate on or before November 30 this year to ensure that they keep receiving pension from the government without any hassle. Submitting a life certificate within a stipulated time is essential for all pensioners. This is because a life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan acts as proof that a pensioner is still alive and through this the organisation that he or she has worked at keeps releasing the pension. This year, the window of submitting the life certificate is between November 1 to November 30. However, pensioners aged 80 years and above are able submit their life certificate before that, starting from October, hence having two months time.

The senior citizens traditionally are required to present themselves physically in front of pension disbursal authorities to submit their Jeevan Pramaan. They can go to their bank branches to complete the process, for example. To facilitate the process of submission, many new ways have been launched by banks, pension disbursal authorities or PDAs and the government. Through these prescribed ways, pensioners do not have to be physically. With this aim, the government has even come up with the Digital Life Certificate, which can be submitted by the pensioner without having to go out of his or her house.

Let us take a look at how pensioners can submit a life certificate without visiting bank branches.

>Digital Life Certificate

Life certificates can be submitted digitally via the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. In this case, the pensioner can complete the process digitally at home by filling in the required details like name, mobile number, Aadhaar number and other pension-related details. The portal also uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication, which includes fingerprint or iris. Once can also visit a nearby citizen service centre or nearest bank/post office to submit the life certificate digitally.

>Doorstep Banking Alliance

Life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra can be also submitted by doorstep banking (DSB), which is an alliance between 12 public sector banks. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and others are part of this alliance.

To avail this service, one has to download the Doorstep Banking App on their mobile phone from Google Playstore, or visit the website https://doorstepbanks.com/. Thereafter, the pensioner has to enter their bank and place their request to avail doorstep banking service for submission of life certificate. After this is done, the person has to enter their pension account number, verify it and pay nominal charges for the service. Once this is done, the pensioner will receive an SMS mentioning the name of the bank agent who will visit to complete the submission process. Once the agent comes at the person’s home, further processes can be completed.

>Postman at Home

To facilitate ease of procedure, the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology came up with Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman in November last year. In this process, the pensioner has to download the Postinfo App. It is a chargeable service and is available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in different bank. Once the pensioner has registered himself or herself with the service, a preferred time can be scheduled. Following this, the postman will come to the pensioner’s house to verify all details and submit the life certificate for them.

