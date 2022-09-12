Looking for a New House in India? Here are 5 Apps to Make House Hunting Easier

Finding a new place to move in is a lengthy process, and it becomes all the more tiring when you are looking to buy one. There are several property portals and apps at your service to make life easy for you. If you are looking for a new property to buy or rent, here are a few apps, you definitely must try for the house hunt.

NoBroker

As the name suggests, NoBroker offers brokerage-free property options for renting and purchase. The app allows the users to directly contact the owner after looking at pictures and videos of the property. Users can sort the lists based on various filters to reach the property as per their needs. NoBroker also offers additional services including rent agreements and online rent payments among others. The platform also has a host of properties for sale and purchase. The app is freely available for download.

Magicbricks

The mobile application of the most popular property portal, MagicBricks, will make your search for the next home smooth. Using the GPS option, you can look at all the available options in the nearby locality with the filter of your preference. The platform offers both listings by owners and brokers The app comes with a subscription option allowing you to connect to an unlimited number of listers.

99acres

One of the oldest players in the Indian property portal segment, 99acres boasts a wide range of options for apartments, villas, and even land. The app is smooth clutter free and is loaded with all the required filter options for shortlisting the right property to rent or purchase.

Nestaway

The app offers you the option to look for space in fully furnished flats. Users can choose to book a room (private or sharing ) or the entire flat depending upon their need. You can even look for an option to buy flats that are already rented and earn regular income from day one of owning the place.

Flatchat

The app lets homeowners and tenants connect virtually. And if you are looking for a flatmate, the app is just the right place. You can find people with the same budget and location preference as you, as well as similar hobbies and habits. The app’s services are available in multiple cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Chennai.

