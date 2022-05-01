LPG, ATF Price Hike: Commercial LPG Cylinder Now Gets Costlier By Rs 102.5; Jet Fuel Up 3.22%

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 102.5 to Rs 2,355.50, compared with Rs 2,253 earlier. A five-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655. Apart from this, jet fuel prices on Sunday were also hiked by 3.22 per cent — the ninth straight increase this year — to an all-time high of Rs 1,16,851.46 per kilolitre.

However, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder stayed unchanged on May 1. Cooking gas cylinder prices were increased for the first time in March 2022 since October 2021. Prices were on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling.

In Delhi, the 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs 2,355.50 as compared with Rs 2,253 per cylinder. In Mumbai, the price of commercial LPG was hiked to Rs 2,307 from Rs 2,205 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the cylinder will be sold at Rs 2,455, instead of Rs 2,351 earlier. In Chennai, the price has been increased to Rs 2,508, compared with Rs 2,406 earlier.

Advertisement

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged for the 25th consecutive day. The price of petrol stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, while that of diesel was at Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs).

ATF Prices Hiked

Meanwhile, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly, was on Sunday hiked by Rs 3,649.13 per kilolitre, or 3.22 per cent, to Rs 1,16,851.46 per kilolitre (Rs 116.8 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, the jet fuel now costs Rs 1,15,617.24 per kl. It is priced at Rs 1,21,430.48 in Kolkata and Rs 1,20,728.03 in Chennai.

Advertisement

The prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on crude oil rates in the international market. Fuel rates in India have increased because energy prices globally have risen due to supply disruptions amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The increase in ATF price comes on the back of the steepest ever hike of 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kilolitre) effected on March 16 and a 2 per cent (Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre) increase on April 1. Prices were increased by a marginal 0.2 per cent on April 16.

Advertisement

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. The prices of aviation turbine fuel have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In the nine hikes beginning January 1, aviation turbine fuel prices have been increased by Rs 42,829.55 per kl (Rs 42.8 per litre) or over 50 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.