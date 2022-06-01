LPG 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Price Cut Today; Will Domestic Cooking Gas Become Cheaper?

The prices of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been slashed by Rs 135 with effect from Wednesday, June 1, state-owned retailers said in a notification on the day. This comes after two back to back hikes in commercial cylinder prices over the past two months. However, no price revision in domestic gas cylinders was announced. The decision was announced by the oil marketing companies early on Wednesday, as the new month began.

With the latest revision, price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been reduced to Rs 2219, down from the earlier price of Rs 2,355.50, as per the revised list of the oil marketing companies. Commercial LPG price in Mumbai was slashed to Rs 2171.50 per cylinder from RS 2,307 per cylinder. On the other hand, in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay Rs 2,322 for one cylinder instead of the previous price of Rs 2,455 for the same. Meanwhile, the price of one 19-kg commercial cylinder in Chennai has been reduced from Rs 2,508 to Rs 2,373 from today.

However, as mentioned earlier, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cooking cylinder has remained unchanged. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 1,003 in Delhi last month — which was the second consecutive increase in one month. The rising rates of crude oil globally had prompted state owned fuel retailers to hike LPG prices. Over the last month, cooking gas prices had increased by as much as Rs 53.50 per cylinder, which had then soared above Rs 1,000 in most cities across the country.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder will be provided to all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The money would be directly transferred into their bank account, she had said in a tweet dated May 21.

“Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6100 crore a year." The PM Ujjwala scheme was discontinued in June 2020 due to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

After the subsidy, PMUY beneficiaries will pay Rs 803 per cylinder as domestic LPG cylinder prices. The PM Ujjwala scheme was discontinued in June 2020 due to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices on June 1, Wednesday, remained unchanged for over a week after the Centre slashed the excise duty on the auto fuels in a bid to provide relief to the common man who was reeling under the pressure of rising inflation. Wednesday. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre last week, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.

