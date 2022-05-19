LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again, Crosses Rs 1,000-mark Today; Know Latest Price

The price of 14.2-kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas or LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 1,000 from Thursday. The oil marketing companies have increased the price of cooking gas by Rs 3.5. This was the second hike in the price of domestic cooking gas in the month of May. With the latest revision, your LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,003.

A domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi, according to Indian Oil website. In Mumbai, 14.2-kg LPG cooking gas cylinder will be priced at 1002.50. In Kolkata, you have to shell Rs 1,029 for cooking gas. The residents in Chennai have to pay Rs 1,018.5 for LPG from Thursday.

Earlier on May 7, the price of LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50.

19-kg Commercial Cylinder Price Has Been Increased

The price of commercial cylinder has been surged by Rs 8 from Thursday.

A 19-kg commercial cylinder will be available at Rs 2,354 in Delhi, according to the data provided by Indian Oil. In Kolkata, you have to spend Rs 2,454 for a 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG cylinder price will increase to Rs 2,306 in Mumbai. With the latest rate hike price of commercial cylinder has been crossed Rs 2,500-mark in Chennai. It will now cost Rs 2,507 in the southern state.

