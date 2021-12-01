LPG Price Hike: Commercial LPG Price Surged by Rs 100. Check Rates in Your City

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG, used for commercial purposes, was hiked yet again on November 1, as per reports quoting news agency ANI. According to a notification, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder was hiked on Wednesday, December 01, by as much as Rs 100. This is the second time the prices have been increased so much, after it was hiked on November 1 this year, too. However, the rates of domestic cylinders remained the same as of now. LPG prices are revised each month for all states and Union Territories across India. The hike in LPG prices will have greater ramifications in the commercial sector in India.

Following the LPG price hike, LPG cylinder price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 2,101. Commercial LPG cylinder price in Mumbai has been increased to Rs 2,051 per cylinder after the hike. In Kolkata, one cylinder of 19 kilograms used for commercial purposes will cost Rs 2,174.50 for a customer from Wednesday. Chennai LPG cylinder prices will cost Rs 2,234.50 per unit, making it the highest among the four metro cities.

This is the fifth time in a span of just three months that commercial LPG price hike was put in place. The prices were last hiked on November 1, and before that on October 15. As per the notification, there was no increase in the prices of domestic cylinders that weigh 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.

The Opposition has been vocal about LPG price hikes recently. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader accused the government of ‘jumla’

The move comes a day after Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janta Dal threatened to intensify its stir if the Centre did not reduce the price of LPG cylinders by November 30, party leaders said. The regional party had staged picketing before all 314 blocks in the state over the issue for three days that culminated on Wednesday.

At present, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder costs Rs 899.50 in the national capital of Delhi, while the 19 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 2,101. The government revises the prices of LPG cylinder every month for each state and Union Territory (UT).

Earlier, last month, on November 1, the price of a 19 kg cylinder saw a steep rise when it was hiked by Rs 266 per cylinder. Following this, the prices increased to Rs 2,000.50. Before that, on October 1, the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 43 but further decreased by Rs 2.53 on October 6.

The government in its policy makes all households in the country eligible for 12 subsidised cylinders of 14.2 kg each. The policy is valid for every year, and is renewed after that. Any quantity of cylinder above that is chargeable under commercial purposes or non subsidised rates.

While LPG prices were hiked on Wednesday, petrol rates were kept the same for the 28th consecutive day on the day. Petrol and diesel prices have been kept unchanged since last month after relentless hikes and the subsequent move of the central government to cut the excise duty of the auto fuels. The Narendra Modi government had at the time cut down petrol price by Rs 5 and diesel price by Rs 10, as it faced flak from the public and Opposition when the fuel rates were scaling all time highs everyday.

The Delhi government, on the other hand, became the latest state government on Wednesday to slash the VAT on petrol and diesel.

