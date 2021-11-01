SBI New Facility, Life Certificate, LPG Price Hike: 6 Key Changes From November

Many sectors associated with daily affairs will go through a plethora of changes from Monday, that is November 1, 2021. As we are headed towards the end of the month and the second last month of the year has already begun, citizens will have to follow some new rules and adjust to the changes that are being implemented by various government and non government agencies. The newly enacted rules are going to have a direct impact on the life of the common people across India. The new changes have already been announced earlier in the year and would affect citizens in many different ways. These changes have been implemented days ahead of Diwali. In this context, you must be aware of the new guidelines that have come into effect starting from Monday.

For example, from November 1, that is Monday, life certificate submission process are undergoing a change. For customers of the State Bank of India, a new feature to submit life certificate has come into effect. On the other hand, another bank, the Bank of Baroda has started to charge customers for withdrawals and deposit of money. The details of all these changes, that have come into effect already, are given below.

>Life certificate Submission Last Date

Pensioners below the age of 80 will have to start submitting their life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan starting from Monday, November 1. The last date to do so has been fixed at November 31, as of now. A life certificate is an essential document for pensioners as it acts as the proof of their life. This in turn makes sure that the pensioner continues to receive his or her pension without any hassle. It also helps the pensioner’s workplace to stop disbursing the pension upon his or her death.

>Bank of Baroda Service Charges

If you are a customer of the Bank of Baroda, this news might be of importance to you. Centralised bank, Bank of Baroda, has from November 1 implemented a rule that will enable them to charge separate fees for availing banking services. Account holders have to pay Rs 150 service fees for taking loans. Additionally, deposits up to three times will be free at the banks, but if someone wants to deposit their money for the fourth time in a month, they have to pay extra charges of Rs 40. For Jan Dhan account holders, this rule has not been implemented. However, they have to pay Rs 100 if they want to withdraw money beyond the prescribed limit.

>Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked

Ahead of Diwali, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have gone up by Rs 265 per unit. With this increase, the price of one commercial cylinder has crossed Rs 2,000 in Delhi, while it is priced at Rs 1,733 in Mumbai. However, as of now, no change in prices of domestic LPG cylinders has been notified.

>SBI Launches New Facility for Pensioners

The beginning of the month has brought a good news for senior citizens who have an account with the State Bank of India. This state-run bank has launched a scheme under which submission of life certificates has become more hassle free for pensioners. Under this special facility, a pensioner no longer have to come to their bank branch for the submission of their life certificates. They can submit their Jeevan Pramaan for the disbursal of pension via video call. “Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," the bank had tweeted on Friday.

>India Railways Change Time Table

The Indian Railways is on a spree of changing time tables of trains across the country. At the beginning of October, the Railways had changed schedule of over 100 trains running in four divisions of Rajasthan. Railways have changed the timings of some special trains originating from Western Railway in accordance to the non - monsoon timings from Monday, as per reports.

>WhatsApp to Stop Working for These Users

WhatsApp has stopped providing its services on some iPhone and Android phones from Monday. According to a notification by the Facebook-owned company, the messaging platform is no longer supporting Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. So if you are still using these versions of the operating systems, you might want to upgrade them.

