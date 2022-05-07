LPG Price Hiked Again: Cooking Gas Price Up by Rs 50, Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use has been hiked again by Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities, oil marketing companies said in a notification on Saturday May 7. After the latest price hike, 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi from today, up from the previous price of Rs 949.50.

(Details to be added soon)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.