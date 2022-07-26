Home » News » Business » L&T Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% YoY To Rs 1,702 Crore, Revenue Rises 22%

L&T Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% YoY To Rs 1,702 Crore, Revenue Rises 22%

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 18:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Larsen & Toubro has announced its financial results for June 2021 quarter.
Larsen & Toubro has announced its financial results for June 2021 quarter.

L&T Q1 Results: The company's revenue during April-June 2022 stood at Rs 35,853 crore, a 22 per cent jump as compared with the year-ago period

Advertisement

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 45 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,702 crore in the June 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 1,174.44 crore a year ago. Its revenue during April-June 2022 stood at Rs 35,853 crore, a 22 per cent jump as compared with the year-ago period.

“The company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,702 crore, registered a robust growth of 45 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year," L&T said in a BSE filing.

Larsen & Toubro also said it saw a growth of 22 per cent in revenue on strong execution witnessed in the infrastructure segment and riding on the sustaining growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. Its international revenues during the quarter at Rs 13,235 crore constitute 37 per cent of the total revenue.

Advertisement

L&T secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during Q1FY23, registering a growth of 57 per cent over corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, orders were received across diverse segments like public spaces, metros, water management & waste water, minerals and metal, factories, data centers, defence, power transmission and distribution and hydrocarbon offshore sectors.

RELATED NEWS

The company’s international orders at Rs 17,842 crore during the April-June 2022 quarter comprised 43 per cent of the total order inflow. Its consolidated order book of the group is at a record Rs 3,63,448 crore as on June 30, 2022, with international orders having a share of 28 per cent.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: July 26, 2022, 17:57 IST
last updated: July 26, 2022, 18:04 IST