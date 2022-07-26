L&T Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% YoY To Rs 1,702 Crore, Revenue Rises 22%

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 45 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,702 crore in the June 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 1,174.44 crore a year ago. Its revenue during April-June 2022 stood at Rs 35,853 crore, a 22 per cent jump as compared with the year-ago period.

“The company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,702 crore, registered a robust growth of 45 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year," L&T said in a BSE filing.

Larsen & Toubro also said it saw a growth of 22 per cent in revenue on strong execution witnessed in the infrastructure segment and riding on the sustaining growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. Its international revenues during the quarter at Rs 13,235 crore constitute 37 per cent of the total revenue.

L&T secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during Q1FY23, registering a growth of 57 per cent over corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, orders were received across diverse segments like public spaces, metros, water management & waste water, minerals and metal, factories, data centers, defence, power transmission and distribution and hydrocarbon offshore sectors.

The company’s international orders at Rs 17,842 crore during the April-June 2022 quarter comprised 43 per cent of the total order inflow. Its consolidated order book of the group is at a record Rs 3,63,448 crore as on June 30, 2022, with international orders having a share of 28 per cent.

