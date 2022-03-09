Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Subsidised Electricity, New Medical Colleges, Key Announcements

Madhya Pradesh’s finance minister Jagdish Devda tabled the annual budget for 2022-23 in the state’s assembly on Wednesday. Presenting the Rs 2.79 lakh-crore budget, Devda said that it aimed to make Madhya Pradesh an Atma Nirtbhar state. The budget included several key announcements for industries and job creation along with expansion projects of road infrastructure. The finance minister announced an 11 per cent point hike in dearness allowance of the state government allowance, taking it from 20 to 31 per cent now. Around Rs 25 thousand crores have been allocated for offering electricity at subsidized rates

The fiscal deficit of Madhya Pradesh in the financial year is estimated to be at 4.56 per cent and Rs 55,111 crore. However, no new taxes have been imposed in this budget. Here are some of the major announcements from Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022.

Advertisement

Education

- Under phase one of the CM Rise Scheme, 360 schools with a planned outlay of Rs 7,000 crore will be opened across Madhya Pradesh.

- Allocation of Rs 12.47 crore for the promotion of virtual learning in government schools of the state

- Appointment of 13,000 teachers in the government schools of the state

Healthcare

The health sector has a got a total budgetary allocation of Rs 13, 642 crores with major announcements such as:

- A medical device park will be set up in Ujjain.

- 22 new medical colleges will be opened in Mandla, Singrauli, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Damoh and other districts increased the 1215 MMBS and Nursing course seats.

- Door to door veterinary service will be started

Agriculture

Advertisement

- Cow welfare scheme and geographical indication tags for crops have been announced.

- With Rs 21,000 crore power subsidy, crop insurance and other schemes, the state will offer benefits of Rs 1.72 lakh crore to the farmers.

- Irrigation potential will be increased to 65 lakh hectares in the state by 2025.

- Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the proposed Chief Minister Fisheries Scheme

-One lakh metric tonnes of storage capacity will be developed for horticulture crops

Industrial and Power Sector

Advertisement

- Industrial parks will be set up at Bhopal’s Bagrod and Bersia area

- New solar power plant will be set up in Shahdol, Sagar, Shajapur and Ujjain.

- A total of 11 new industrial areas will be developed providing 11 thousand new employment opportunities

Additionally, Rs 6300 have been allocated for the Rural and Urban Jal Jeeval mission along with another provision of Rs 10,000 for extending benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to 21 lakh new beneficiaries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.