Maharashtra Budget 2022: Govt Increases Allocation for Education to Rs Rs 3,370.24 cr; Key Annoucements

The state government of Maharashtra presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday. The budget vocalised by state finance minister, Ajit Pawar, is being touted as a catalyst that will make Maharashtra the first state to have a $1 trillion dollar economy.

Before presenting the Maharashtra Budget 2022, Pawar greeted the adored deity of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and offered a wreath on the statue. This year’s budget has myriad provisions that are novel and have found a place in the budget for the first time, including ID and ration cards for all the transgenders in the state.

This year the state government of Maharashtra has bumped the budget allocation for the education sector by a substantial margin. This year, the budget allocation for the education sector is Rs 3,370.24 crore. Last year, this allocation was Rs 2,945.78 crore. Five percent of the entire amount will be allocated for revamping the school facilities at the district level. Around Rs 615 crore will be allocated to the Skills Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department.

Advertisement

The government of Maharashtra, with the state budget 2022, aims to encourage and proliferate a robust start-up culture, and as a result, has allocated Rs 500 crore. The amount will be used to set up innovation centres in all the six Revenue circles in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is eyeing a network of innovation hubs where the youth can channelise their passion for technology into tangible sources. The projects will be centred around artificial intelligence, messaging satellites, drone technology, etc.

A special provision in the budget allocation for the education sector of the state is Rs 100 crore which will be used to set up a music school dedicated to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The music school will be set up at the Kalina campus, Mumbai University. A few small allocations were also included in the state budget 2022.

Advertisement

For instance, a provision of Rs 3 crore is allocated for setting up study centres at various institutions of the state to educate the youth about iconic and historical figures. Around Rs 1 crore each is allocated for improving the facilities and conditions of schools in villages of Sane Guruji, Savitribai Phule, Maharishi Karve, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj, Krantisinha Nana Patil, and Gadgebaba Maharaj.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.