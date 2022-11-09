Maharashtra Government Targets 20% E-registration of New Properties Till January 2023

Maharashtra’s state property registration department is moving to digitise the property registration process. In its attempt to take things online, the department is looking to ensure that at least 20 per cent of brand-new units, meaning those sold for the first time, are registered electronically by builders. The timeline set for achieving this target is till January 2023. The e-registration process will begin from the developers’ offices. The Maharashtra government first announced the e-registration of properties in early September.

Shravan Hardikar, the State Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR), told the Times of India that the response to the initiative has been good so far. “We hope that in the coming three months, this trend picks up further. The department will focus on ensuring that more developers come on board for the same. We have started bringing on board developers with even just 20 units to register," Hardikar said.

According to authorities, the announcement of e-registration happening from the developers’ offices was made in October 2021. Several developers were also given the training to handle the registration online before the facility began. The response to the scheme has been healthy with numbers rising steadily.

Officials said that they are expecting a total of around 1.43 lakh units to be registered from developers’ offices soon. Currently, registrations are limited to 10- 15 documents per day.

The department has appointed six officers to fast-track the e-registration process. Greater speed is likely to pull more developers to opt for this option. E-registration is aimed at reducing the rush to the offices of the sub-registrars. At the initial stage, resale properties have been kept out of the e-registration process.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) national vice president Shantilal Kataria said the initial issues have been smoothened out. He added that “many developers are interested in the e-process. By the end of the year, maximum builders will opt for it."

Reports also suggested that the government would introduce blockchain technology in the e-registration process to avoid tampering with digitally registered property agreements. Maharashtra is the first state to enable e-registrations of properties with many expected to follow the suit in coming years.

