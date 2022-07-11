3 Adani Stocks Turn Ex-dividend This Week, To Pay Up To 250% Dividend; Do you Own Any?

Adani Dividend Paying Stocks: Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, and Adani Total Gas shares will turn ex-dividend on July 14 ahead of their record date. They declared the final dividend in May. The company also fixes the record date for the dividends. Out of these 3 stocks, 2 have given multibagger returns in 3 and 5 years, more than 1000 per cent returns. The companies have announced dividends in the range of 25 per cent to a whopping 250 per cent for financial year FY22. Among the three, Adani Ports will give the highest dividend.

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. AEL is a fast-growing company with a diversified business portfolio comprising integrated coal management and mining services, solar modules manufacturing as well as the edible oil business.

The stock has gained 60.81 per cent in 1-year, 1,550.86 per cent in 3 years, and 1,608 per cent in 5 years, respectively. It has given multibagger returns on long-term investments. Currently, the stock’s CMP is Rs 127.9 below its 52-week high of Rs 2,420.95/share. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 1,332.75/share. The PE ratio of the stock is 348.49, which is higher than the sector PE ratio of 186.49. It is a large-cap stock with a market capitalization of Rs 2,61,408 crore.

As per the regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises has announced a dividend of Re 1 (@100 per cent) per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each on fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The company has fixed July 15 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders to receive the dividend. The dividends will be paid on or after July 28 to shareholders.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is the largest commercial port operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

Its share price moved up nearly 5.58 per cent last week. However, it has given negative returns in the last 3 months. The 52-week low was recorded at Rs 651.95/share and the 52-week high was recorded at Rs 924.65/share, respectively. In the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a minor positive return of 0,56 per cent, and 79.91 per cent in 3 years, respectively. Over the last 5 years, it has given nearly 92.6 per cent positive returns. The stock’s CMP is Rs 63.75 above the 52-week low level. It has a PE ratio of 31.79, which is slightly higher than its sector PE ratio of 23.85. It is a large-cap port & port services sector company with a market capitalization of Rs 1,51,182 crore.

Advertisement

Adani Ports has announced a dividend of Rs 5 each (@250 per cent) per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the financial year 2021-22. The company has also fixed July 15 as the record date to determine eligible members for the benefit. The dividend payout will be carried out on or after July 28.

Advertisement

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas is a joint venture between the Adani Group and Total Energies of France. The venture is one of India’s pioneers in environment-friendly piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG).

Last week it gained nearly 6.35 per cent. On NSE, the stock’s 52-week low is 774.95/share and the 52-week high is Rs 2,740/share, respectively. The CMP of the stock is Rs 100.20 below its 52-week high. Over the last 1 year, the stock has gained nearly 175.59 per cent and in the past 5 years, it has given a multibagger return of 1,454.48 per cent. The PE of the stock is 548.77 which is way higher than its sector PE of 24.93. Adani Total Gas Ltd is a large-cap stock with a market capitalization of Rs 270,439 crore.

Advertisement

Just like the above two Adani firms, Adani Total Gas has also fixed July 15 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for dividends, while the payment will be carried on or after July 28. The company has announced a dividend of Re 0.25 (@25 per cent per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial year FY22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.