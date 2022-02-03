Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status Via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Adani Wilmar IPO allotment is likely today. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of Adani Wilmar IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Rs 3,600-crore public issue had received good response from investors except for its employees, as it was subscribed 17.37 times, garnering bids for 212.87 crore equity shares against offer size of 12.25 crore equity shares. Non-institutional investors provided the maximum support to the issue as their reserved portion saw 56.30 times subscription. The portion allotted for qualified institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 5.73 times and 3.92 times, respectively. It was a complete fresh issue by the company.

After deducting the issue-related expenses, the net proceeds came in at Rs 3,471.48 crore which will be utilised for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities and developing new manufacturing facilities, repaying of debts, and funding strategic acquisitions and investments.

>Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP

According to market observers Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is Rs 45, which is Rs 5 higher than yesterday’s grey market premium of Rs 40.

>Adani Wilmar IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders are advised to check Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE website or at Link Intime’s official website.

>Check Adani Wilmar share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

-To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘

Adani Wilmar’

-From the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared.

-Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box.

-Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

>Check share allotment status in Adani Wilmar via BSE website

-Another way to check the allotment status in Adani Wilmar is through the BSE website.

-Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Adani Wilmar’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared.

-Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’.

-In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

After the allotment, unsuccessful investors will get money back into their bank accounts by January 4 and equity shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of eligible investors by February 7.

Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group (Singapore), owns a portfolio of products that spans across three categories - edible oil, packaged food and FMCG, and industry essentials. A significant majority of its sales pertain to branded products accounting for approximately 73 percent of edible oil and food and FMCG sales volume for the financial year 2021.

The trading in equity shares on the BSE and NSE will commence with effect from February 8.

