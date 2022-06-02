Aether Industries IPO Listing Tomorrow: GMP, What Experts Say About Listing Gains

Aether Industries IPO: The share allotment status of Aether Industries initial public offering (IPO) has already been finalised and winning bidders are supposed to get credits to their demat accounts by Thursday, June 2. Aether Industries IPO saw a decent subscription rates of 6.26 times over the number of shares up for sale, with qualified institutional buyers rushing in to subscribe to the issue. The Aether Industries IPO, which was open between May 24 and May 26, had set a price band of Rs 610-642 for each equity share with a face value of Rs 10. Aether Industries IPO is set to list at the bourses on June 3, Friday.

Aether Industries IPO GMP Today

According to IPO Watch, shares of Aether Industries are available at a premium of Rs 15 in the grey market today, which is Rs 5 up from yesterday’s evening grey market premium of Rs 10. This means Aether IPO GMP today is Rs 15, which means that the shares of Aether Industries are trading at Rs 657 (Rs 642 + Rs 15) at the grey market.

However, market experts also suggest to investors that GMP is unofficial data, which is non-regulated. So, those who follow GMP are advised to go through the financials of the company as well because the balance sheet of the company will give a better picture of the company’s fundamentals.

Aether Industries IPO: Subscription Status

After three of bidding, Aether IPO, which is worth Rs 808.04 crore, has been subscribed 6.26 times, as bidders booked 5,85,34,586 shares against the issue size of 93,56,193 shares. This was backed by QIBs who subscribed 17.57 times or 4,82,98,988 against the 27,48,241 shares set aside for them. The quota for retail bidders was subscribed 1.14 times, where they subscribed 51,97,494 shares. On the other had the allocation employees fetched 1.06 times subscription rate. The portion set aside for non institutional investors was subscribed 2.52 times against the issue size.

Aether IPO: What Experts Say on Listing Gains

Experts said that Aether Industries IPO is likely to open at a premium given its healthy subscription rates. “Aether Industries is a niche specialty chemical manufacturer with wide range of end-products and applications. Its Rs.808 Cr IPO comprising fresh issue of Rs.627 Cr and OFS of Rs.181 Cr was subscribed by 6.26 times. Considering healthy oversubscriptions and fully subscribed anchor book the IPO is expected to open in premium," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research (fundamental), at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

“Incorporated just seven odd years back Aether Industries has become one of the fastest growing specialty chemical companies in India by growing its revenues at a CAGR of 49.5 per cent between FY19 to FY21. Considering the growth opportunities for speciality chemicals in pharma, agrochemicals & FMCG space, and improving prospects for contractual manufacturing & CRAMS under Make-in-India initiatives. We had a ‘Subscribe-For Long term’ recommendation to this IPO," he said while talking about the Aether Industries IPO.

