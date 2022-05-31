Aether Industries IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

The share allotment status of Aether Industries initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised on Tuesday, May 31. Aether Industries IPO received decent response from the investors during its subscription period. Aether IPO was booked 5.26 times on the final day of subscription, thanks to strong interest from institutional buyers. Aether Industries IPO received bids for 5.85 crore shares against 93.56 lakh shares that were on offer, according to the data available by National Stock Exchange (NSE). The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) were subscribed 17.57 times, while the quota allocated for non-institutional investors (NII) received 2.57 times subscriptions. The category reserved for retail individual investors (RII) was subscribed 1.14 times.

Those who have invested in Aether Industries IPO, can check their share application status in two ways — 1) BSE, 2) Registrar’s Website

How to Check Aether Industries IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL —https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

3) Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘Aether Industries Limited’ in the dropbox.

4) Enter your application number, or the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then, click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and hit ‘Search’ option.

Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Bidders can also check the allotment status on the online portal of official registrar of Aether Industries IPO — Link Intime India.

How to Check Aether Industries IPO Allotment Status via Link Intime India

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited — https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html.

2) Select the IPO — ‘Aether Industries Limited IPO — in the dropbox. It must be noted that the name of the IPO will be populated only when the allotment is finalised.

3) Select either one of the three options: ‘PAN’ or ‘Application Number’, or ‘DP Client ID’.

4) In the application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA.

5) Enter the details of the mode that you have selected in Step 2.

6) In the next step, fill the captcha and click on the ‘Search’ button.

The status of your Aether Industries IPO application will be visible on screen.

Once the share allotment is finalised, the company will start off the process of refunds to the unsuccessful investors. The shares of Aether Industries will get credited to the demat accounts of the eligible investors by Thursday, June 2. The shares of Aether Industries Limited will debut on the stock exchanges on June 3.

Aether Industries, a manufacturer of speciality chemicals, opened its IPO from May 24-26. Aether IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of 2.8 million shares aggregating up to Rs 181 crore by shareholders and promoters. The price band of Aether Industries IPO has been set at Rs 610-642 for each equity share with a face value of Rs 10.

Aether Industries IPO GMP Today: The unlisted shares of Aether Industries was trading at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market on Thursday, according to market observers.

