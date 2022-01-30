AGS Transact Technologies IPO to List on Monday: GMP, Listing Gains Predictions

AGS Transact Technologies shares are going to list tomorrow at the bourses a day earlier on January 31. The company preponed its listing date from February 1 as the Union Budget, the biggest event of the year, is scheduled for that day. This would be the first listing of 2022. As per the BSE notice, “Effective from Monday, January 31, 2022, the equity shares of AGS Transact Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities." “Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, January 31, 2022," BSE notice added.

>AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Subscription Status

The maiden public offer was subscribed 7.79 times during January 19-21 amid good participation by all kinds of investors. Non-institutional investors had put in bids 25.61 times their reserved portion, while qualified institutional investors and retail investors’ portion were booked 2.68 times and 3.08 times respectively.

>AGS Transact Technologies IPO: GMP Ahead of Listing

According to market observers, shares of AGS Transact Technologies are available at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market is reflecting muted listing of the public issue. As AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP today is Rs 5, it means the grey market is expecting AGS Transact Technologies share listing at around 180 ( Rs 175 + Rs 5), which is at par with its price band of Rs 166 to Rs 175 per equity share.

>AGS Transact Technologies IPO: What do analysts say?

“AGS Transact Technologies will be the first company to list in the calendar year- 2022. The IPO seemed to be richly priced owing to which it got a moderate response to its offer. The top and bottom-line growth is lacking. On top of it, broader markets have corrected deeply which may impact its listing. I expect, the shares to debut in flattish manner around its issue price," Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares.

“Market sentiments have turned negative, and this could impact the listing," says Jay Prakash Gupta, Founder of Dhan.

Moreover, “it’s an offer for sale and proceeds of the IPO will go to the promoters. The company had positive free cash flow free cash flow and still the debt in the book remains, that is worrisome," he adds.

AGS Transact Technologies is one of the leading market players in the ATM management space, having a strong pan-India network, and long-standing customers relationship. It has an integrated business platform that offers a diversified product portfolio and strong in-house infrastructure and technological capabilities. AGS Transact posted a loss of Rs 18.1 crore on revenue of Rs 753.4 crore for five months period that ended on August 31, 2021. Its profit in the year FY21 at Rs 54.79 crore has fallen from Rs 83.01 crore profit recorded in the previous year, and revenue during the same period also declined to Rs 1,758.94 crore compared to Rs 1,800.44 crore.

