BPCL Shares Tank 5% After Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Says Disinvestment Being Reviewed

BPCL privatisation is on the divestment target list of the government
BPCL shares drop as much as 5.4 per cent to Rs 372.3 apiece on BSE in Monday's trade. Know why

Aparna Deb
Updated: April 25, 2022, 12:42 IST

BPCL shares drop as much as 5.4 per cent to Rs 372.3 apiece on BSE in Monday’s trade, after Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal says the disinvestment process is being reviwed.

Agarwal told Moneycontrol, “It (divestment) will not happen. They’ve said that they have withdrawn the offer, they will come back with a new strategy. Generally, they have given a statement, they’re not going ahead. Not in this format."

first published: April 25, 2022, 12:01 IST