BSE appoints Ex RBI Deputy Guv SS Mundra as Chairman

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday announced that it has approved the appointment of SS Mundra, Public Interest Director as the Chairman of the board of directors of the company. SS Mundra retired as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on July 30, 2017, after completing a stint of three years. Prior to that, the last position held by him was as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014. However, the appointment is subject to approval by market regulator SEBI.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.