Budget 2022 Market Updates: Sensex Gains 550 pts, Nifty Above 17,500; Tata Steel, HCL Tech up 2 per cent Each

The key benchmark indices opened on strong note on Tuesday with Nifty above 17,500 ahead of Union Budget 2022 to announce by Finance Minister later today. The Sensex was up 544.97 points or 0.94 per cent at 58559.14, and the Nifty was up 145.70 points or 0.84 per cent at 17485.50. About 1510 shares have advanced, 473 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, L&T were the top gainers, up between 1-2 per cent. On the Nifty, Britannia was the additional gainer, up 2 per cent. On the flip side, Dr Reddy’s was the sole loser on the Sensex, while BPCL, IOC, ONGC and Tata Motors were the Nifty losers, down between 1-3 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the green, trading up to 0.8 per cent higher. Sectorally, all bank indices on the NSE were leading gains, up over 1 per cent. They were followed by IT, pharma and realty indices. Meanwhile, the Nifty Auto index was muted and the Oil & Gas index was in red, down 0.4 per cent.

Advertisement

In the last 10 Budgets (excluding interim Budgets of 2019, 2014), Nifty50 has fallen seven times on the D-Days. Besides, the last few years have seen extreme volatility on Budget days as suggested by the daily index movements.

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: FM Reaches Finance Ministry, to Present Union Budget Soon; What to Expect

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “Union Budget 2022 will be announced today. Markets might face excessive volatility today. Intraday traders have to be little cautious today as historically it is observed that markets show huge swing movements on budget day on either side. Good announcements are expected in railway infra, domestic manufacturing incentives and renewable energy."

“On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17,410 followed by 17,490 and on the downside 17,270 followed by 17,190 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,250 and 37,700 respectively," said Nigam.

Advertisement

>

Global cues

The US benchmark indices logged gains on Monday for a second session to wrap up a rough January on the back of buying in tech shares. The Dow Jones gained 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.89 per cent and the Nasdaq index ended 3.4 per cent higher. In Asia, markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore are closed for a holiday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.75 per cent higher.

Advertisement

Oil prices also rose on Monday to end January on a higher note, amid a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The Brent Crude ended 1.3 per cent higher to $91.21 a barrel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.