Campus Activewear IPO GMP, Share Allotment to be Finalised Soon, How to Check

Campus Activewear IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times over the 3.36 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from April 26-28, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 278-292 per share. The footwear company has raised nearly Rs 1,400 crore through its public issue of 4.79 crore equity shares that was entirely an offer for sale by investors and promoters.

Campus Activewear IPO: Subscription

Campus Activewear IPO received bids of over 174.02 crore (1,74,02,02,110) shares against the total issue size of over 3.36 crore (3,36,25,000) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 152.04 times, while those of non-institutional investors was subscribed 22.25 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.68 times. Apart from this, the employees’ segment category was subscribed 2.11 times, the data showed.

Campus Activewear IPO: Share Allotment

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Campus Activewear IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Investors who participated in the offer can check their allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

In The Case of BSE Website

a) Select issue type ‘equity’ and issue name ‘Campus Activewear’

b) Enter either application number, or PAN number

c) Finally, check box (I’m not a robot) and click on ‘search’ button

IPO Registrar’s Website

a) Select company name ‘Campus Activewear Limited - IPO’

b) Select and accordingly enter either ‘PAN’ or ‘Application Number’, or ‘DP Client ID’

c) Finally, click on ‘Search’ button

The Campus Activewear IPO will complete the process of refunds to unsuccessful investors and crediting shares in the bank accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

The listing of shares of Campus Activewear is likely to take place on Monday, May 9, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

Campus Activewear IPO GMP

The shares of Campus Activewear have been commanding a premium of Rs 85-90 in the grey market over the given price band, hinting towards a strong listing pop of 30 per cent.

Campus Activewear is a Delhi-based footwear firm that introduced the brand ‘Campus’ in 2005. It offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. On listing, it will join other listed footwear peers such as Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Metro Brands and Mirza International.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

