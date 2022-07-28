Cipla Fixes Record Date For 250% Dividend Payout; Key Details For Investors

Cipla Dividend: Pharmaceutical firm Cipla’s board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, or 250 per cent at a face value of Rs 2 per equity share, which results in a dividend yield of 0.51 per cent. For the purpose of dividend payment, the company has announced a record date.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is further to our letter dated 10th May, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have inter-alia recommended final dividend of Rs 5/- per equity share (face value Rs 2 /- per equity share) for FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th August, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Company has fixed the ‘Record Date’ for determining the member eligible for payment of final dividend, as follows: In respect of shares held in physical form, to all those members whose names will appear in the Company’s Register of Members as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022. In respect of shares held in de materialised form, the dividend will be payable based on beneficial ownership as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022."

A large-cap pharmaceutical firm with a market valuation of Rs 78,617.21 Crore is Cipla. With over 47 production sites and a presence in more than 80 countries, Cipla, the third-largest pharmaceutical corporation in India, offers over 1,500 medications in more than 50 different dosage forms across a variety of therapeutic areas.

Stock Price History

As on 27 July, 2022, 03:59 PM IST Cipla’s share price was up by 1.92 per cent basis of the previous closing price of Rs 955.7. The stock has risen 9.67 per cent over the past year, and it has climbed 4.88 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock has gained 4.69 per cent over the past six months and 3.26 per cent during the past month. Cipla’s share price was Rs 974.05. The Cipla stock gave a 3-year return of 83.06 per cent as compared to the Nifty 100 which gave a return of 46.85 per cent. It generated 83.06 per cent return as compared to Nifty Pharma which gave investors 50.9 per cent return over 3 year time period.

The stock is trading above the 5-day, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at the present market price.

Cipla Ltd., incorporated in the year 1935, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 78,596.80 Crore) operating in the Pharmaceuticals sector. Cipla Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Other Operating Revenue, Export Incentives, Royalty Income and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

For the quarter ended 31-03-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 5,324.35 Crore, down 4.41 per cent from last quarter’s Total Income of Rs 5,570.15 Crore and up 14.10 per cent from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 4,666.58 Crore. The company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 376.72 Crore in the latest quarter.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

