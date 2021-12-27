CMS Info Systems IPO Share Allotment Soon: Check Status Via BSE, Registrar's Website

>CMS Info Systems IPO: The initial public offering, or IPO, of CMS Info Systems Limited ended last week. The public issue of the leading cash management company saw 1.95 times subscription as per data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. In this regard, bidders who invested in the shares should note that the CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date has been fixed on December 28, that is on Tuesday. The firm is looking to mop up Rs 1,100 crore through its initial public offering, with 5.093 - 5.366 crore shares up for sale. The issue is an entirely offer for sale one, and CMS Info Systems will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

The CMS Info Systems IPO had a price band of Rs 205 to Rs 216 per equity shares, the company has notified. Ahead of its opening of the public issue, the company said it had raised Rs 330 crore through anchor booking by allocation of 1,52,77,777 shares.

The maiden public issue of CMS Info Systems witnessed a muted demand from investors. While the issue was subscribed only 1.95 times, it saw largely similar demands from all the category. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was booked 1.98 times, while retail investors had put in bids for 2.15 times the shares allotted for them. On the other hand, the part reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.45 times, as per BSE data.

As on August 31, 2021, CMS Info systems Limited has pan-India fleet of 3,965 cash vans and the network of 238 branches and offices. It operates mainly in three business segments — Cash management service that includes end-to-end ATM replenishment services, Managed services that includes banking automation product sales, deployment and associated annual maintenance; and Other services that includes end-to-end financial cards issuance and management for banks and card personalisation service.

The unlisted shares of CMS Info Systems IPO was fetching a premium of Rs 5, which is just 2.31 per cent of the upper price band of Rs 216. The low grey market premium of CMS Info Systems IPO indicated a flat listing for the issue later this month.

The Rs 1,100 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale by selling promoter Sion

Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd, which will receive all the proceeds from the issue. The promoter currently holds 100 per cent of the company. After the public offer, it will come down to 65.59 per cent.

As the day to finalise the share allotment nears, investors will be keen to know if they got their shares on the bids of the CMS Info Systems IPO. They can check the share application status in two ways — 1) BSE website 2) Registrar’s Website. Eligible investors will receive shares in their demat accounts on December 30, while unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on December 29.

>How to Check CMS Info Systems IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘CMS Info Systems Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check CMS Info Systems IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘CMS Info Systems Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

