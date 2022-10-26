Dabur India Announces 250% Interim Dividend For FY23; What Investors Need To Know

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of 250 per cent for the current financial year 2022-23. It means that an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each will be given to the eligible investors aggregating to Rs 442.94 crore. The record date for deciding the eligible investors has been fixed as November 4.

“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company in its meeting held today (Wednesday) have declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each (i.e. 250 per cent) for the financial year 2022-23," Dabur India said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

It added that the record date of November 4 has been fixed to ascertain the name of the members/ beneficial owners entitled to receive the interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2022-23.

The record date is the date based on which eligible investors for the dividend are decided. Any stock bought after this date is not eligible for the interim dividend.

The payment date has been fixed as November 17. The payment date is the day when a company pays dividends to its eligible shareholders. “The…interim dividend, will be paid November 17, 2022, onwards by the company to the members/ beneficial owners," Dabur India said.

The company also said, “Final dividend of Rs 2.70 per share (270 per cent on par value of Rs 1 each) for the financial year 2021-22 aggregating to Rs 478.37 crore has been paid during the quarter ended September 30, 2022."

It also said that during the September 2022 quarter, Dabur India allotted 35,605 equity shares of a face value of Rs 1 each to the eligible employees of the company on account of exercise of vested stock options pursuant to the Dabur Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2000.

For the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY23), Dabur India has reported a 2.85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 490.86 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 505.31 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

However, its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,986.49 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,817.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Dabur India’s total expenses increased 8.94 per cent to Rs 2,471.28 crore in the latest September quarter. The same stood at Rs 2,268.47 crore last year.

