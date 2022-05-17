Delhivery IPO GMP Today, How to Check Allotment Status Via BSE, Link InTime India Website

Delhivery IPO: The share allotment of the Delhivery IPO is going to be done soon, as the company has reached its final day of bidding recently. The initial public offering of the logistics chain was subscribed 1.63 times despite taking a hit on the first two days. This was mainly due to a superb response by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB). However, all the other categories were undersubscribed. The Delhivery IPO, which is the second biggest for Dalal Street in calendar year 2022 (CY22) after LIC, expects to raise Rs 5,235 crore from the maiden offer, with a price band fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.

Delhivery IPO Share Allotment Date, Details

Advertisement

The share allotment for Delhivery IPO is likely to be done on May 19, Thursday and those who have bid for the offer will be eager to know if they have won the bids. Investors can check Delhivery IPO share allocation status via BSE website. There will also be an option to check Delhivery IPO share allotment status via registrar’s website — Link Intime India Private Ltd. Investors who do not win their bids will be refunded on May 20, while credit of shares to demat accounts will be done on May 23.

How to Check Delhivery IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website:

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Delhivery Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

Advertisement

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

How to Check Delhivery IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link InTime India Private Ltd.)

a) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

Advertisement

b) Select the ‘Delhivery Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

c) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

d) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step C

f) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status after this, given that the process has been done.

Advertisement

Delhivery IPO GMP Today

In the grey market, unlisted shares of Delhivery were commanding a price of Rs 5, which indicated a tepid listing at the bourses. This means, the Delhivery IPO GMP today is Rs 492 apiece. The listing date of Delhivery IPO is tentatively May 24.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.