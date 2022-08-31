Dreamfolks Services IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check Status; Know GMP

Dreamfolks Services IPO Share Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dreamfolks Services, an airport service aggregator platform, was subscribed 56.68 times on the final day of the opening of the issue. Now, after the closure of three days of bidding, all eyes are now set on DreamFolks Services IPO (initial public offering) allotment date, which is most likely on 1st September 2022. People who have subscribed to the issue are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

DreamFolks Services IPO: Subscription Status

The quota for retail investors (RIIs) was subscribed 43.66 times, the category for non-institutional investors 37.66 times and the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 70.53 times. The IPO got fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday ending the day with 1.96 times subscription.

The issue, entirely an offer for sale, is sized at Rs 562 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 308-326 a share.

Dreamfolks Services IPO Share Allotment: How to Check Status

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at Link Intime’s official website. For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online on Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at ‘Search’ option. Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter DreamFolks Services IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DreamFolks Services IPO: Listing Date

The tentative date for IPO listing is September 6, 2022.

DreamFolks IPO: GMP Today

After a strong response by investors, grey market has gone highly bullish on DreamFolks Services shares. Market observers said that shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹106 in grey market today. They said that DreamFolks shares have remained above ₹100 since Friday, which reflects about the strong response it might get on the listing date, which is most likely on 6th September 2022. They said that market mood has been bearish and DreamFolks IPO GMP has remained steady around ₹105 for last 5 days, which is a good sign for those who have applied for the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the listing premium that one can expect from a public issue. They said that GMP has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company and hence one should not blindly rely on it. They advised applicants to rely on the balance sheet of the company as it gives a concrete fundamental picture of the public issue.

DreamFolks facilitates an enhanced airport experience for passengers, leveraging its technology-driven platform and facilitates consumers’ access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels, or nap room access, and baggage transfer services.

